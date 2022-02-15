The moving coming-of-age film “Wildhood” has been earning raves since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, landing six Canadian Screen Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture. Now, ET Canada has your exclusive first look at the trailer.

“Wildhood’ tells the story of rebellious Two-spirit Mi’kmaw teenager Link (Phillip Lewitski), who explores his sexuality and heritage when his volatile home life blows up. Learning the birth mother he thought dead is still alive, Link sets out on a quest to find her. Embarking on a great Canadian road journey through Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley in traditional Mi’kmaq territory with teen drifter Pasmay (Joshua Odjick), the sparks fly between the young men as they find connections in their sexuality and Indigenous heritage.

READ MORE: Lorne Cardinal Shares Importance Of Educating Yourself To Become Genuine Ally To Indigenous Communities

Written and directed by Bretten Hannam and featuring veteran Indigenous actor Michael Greyeyes in a cameo role, “Wildhood” has been earning buzz on both sides of the border, with Complex calling the film “the most significant queer Canadian film since Xavier Dolan’s breakthrough ‘I Killed My Mother’.”

In addition to its CSA nomination for Best Motion Picture, “Wildhood” is also nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role for Lewitski, while Odjick scored a Supporting Actor nom.

“Wildhood” is set for release in theatres on March 11.