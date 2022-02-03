Method Man made a name for himself in the music industry, but now he’s opening up about his journey into acting.

The artist spoke with Essence for the magazine’s February digital issue as he reflected on his 30 year-long career.

He gained fame early on as a rapper with the Wu-Tang Clan in 1992, but throughout the 2000s he made a surprising transition into the acting world – a move he credits with the changing times.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper,” he said of the changing musical landscape. “I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it.”

Despite the evolving landscape, Method Man was alright with the changes – he would learn to adapt.

“There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that,” he said. “I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket.”

Method Man for Essence’s February digital issue – Photo: Flo Ngala/Essence

Throwing his “eggs in one basket” has worked out well for the star, who has gone on to find success with his portrayal of Davis Maclean in “Power Book II: Ghost” – a performance which earned him an NAACP Image Award.

The sudden career change might’ve left others doubting, but Method Man has always been his own cheerleader.

“Understand, I was a Black boy living in some of the worst areas in New York,” says the 50-year-old Staten Island native. “I’ve always felt like I wasn’t enough. I’ve been told that from the gate, ‘You don’t belong here.’ Sometimes even without words.”

In the end, all the star wants is to be taken seriously for his body of work.

“People like attention. I’m the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly,” shared Method Man.