Anna Delvey wants nothing to do with “Inventing Anna”.

Garner portrays Russian-born German fraudster Anna Sorokin (a.k.a Delvey) in a new drama series created by Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”). The show is based on the New York article “How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”.

Delvey tricked people into thinking she was a to-be German heiress. She refuses to watch the series based on her case.

“It doesn’t look like I’ll be watching ‘Inventing Anna’ anytime soon,” Delvey wrote in an essay for Insider she penned from jail. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.

“For a long while, I was hoping that by the time ‘Inventing Anna’ came out, I would’ve moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end.”

Netflix released the official trailer for “Inventing Anna” last month.

“This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up,” the show’s logline reads. “Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.”

“Inventing Anna” premieres Feb. 11.