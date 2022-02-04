It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Feb 4., 2022

Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

The queen of hip hop and rap Nicki Minaj makes her grand return with her new single “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. The music video, which is just as incredible as the song, follows a bank heist and plays out like a big-budget blockbuster film. Minaj has teased that her new album is in the works and should hopefully be out by the summer.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back and better than ever! The group haven’t given us music since 2016, but thankfully 2022 is the year for new Red Hot Chili Peppers. “Black Summer” is the first single of the band’s new album Unlimited Love, which is set for an April 1 release.

Bastille – “Back To The Future” & Give Me The Future (ALBUM)

Bastille’s sci-fi-inspired album Give Me The Future is coming out on February 4, 2022. It’s said each song bears a different danceable dreamscape. The album features their previously released songs “Shut Off The Lights”, “No Bad Days”, and now “Back To The Future”.

Tate McRae – “she’s all I wanna be”

Tate McRae has finally released her highly anticipated song “she’s all i wanna be”. The singer has been teasing this song on social media for a while, which has led to fans begging for her to drop it! McRae has let fans know that they can expect the official music video for the song on Feb 11. Until then we’ll keep playing this song on repeat.

Dr. Dre with Eminem – “Gospel”

Ahead of their Super Bowl performance, Dr. Dre teams up with Eminem for “Gospel” off of Dr. Dre’s The Contract. Fingers crossed these two give us a live version when they take the stage at the halftime show on Feb 13.

Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Marry Me”

As we gear up for Jennifer Lopez’s new film “Marry Me” we are gifted the soundtrack of the movie. There are multiple version of the title track, including a ballet version, a just Jennifer Lopez version, and this upbeat version that feats Maluma! No matter what your music taste is you can find the right “Marry Me” version for you.

SOFI TUKKER – “Original Sin”

SOFI TUKKER drops their newest single “Original Sin”, which comes with the announcement of their sophomore album, WET TENNIS. The upcoming album will be a followup to their 2018 Grammy-nominated debut album and is set for an April 29 release.

JAMIE – “Pity Party”

South Korean superstar JAMIE has released her latest single “Pity Party”, which showcases a very personal and expressive side to the singer-songwriter. The catchy and disco-like beat shows listeners that JAMIE is a force to be reckoned with on this all-English single.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Koffee – “Pull Up”, Classified – “All About You (Retrospected)”, Sam Weber – “Truth or Lie” + Get Free (Album), Chayce Beckham and Lindsay Ell – “Can’t Do Without Me” (Music Video), David Morris – “Butterflies”, & SBO Swampy – “Bad Habits”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Dustin Lynch – Blue In The Sky (ALBUM)

Country artist Dustin Lynch announced his fifth studio album Blue In The Sky. The album will feature collaborations with Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter. Dustin Lynch’s album drops on February 11, 2022.

Molly Moore – Escapism (EP)

Molly Moore’s upcoming EP Escapism is set for release on February 11, 2022. It will feature her previously released songs “Shy”, “Marco Polo”, and “Do They?”

Eddie Vedder – Earthling (ALBUM)

Eddie Vedder’s new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022. The album will feature songs “Long Way” and “The Haves” and is produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist, Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.