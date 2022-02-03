Tori Spelling admits negative attention doesn’t bother her much anymore.

The actress spoke with Fox News Digital about how being in the spotlight from a young age taught her how to deal with intense public scrutiny.

​​”I’ve been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point,” Spelling told the outlet.

Along with being the daughter of famous producer Adam Spelling, she landed her first big role as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills 90210” in her teens.

“It’s hard to deal with,” the 48-year-old said. “I think at this point, I try not to read the negative comments, but I’m human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it’s just about letting it go and being like, ‘You know, it’s not about me. Ultimately, it’s about them and how they feel.'”

Spelling added, “They need it to tear people down.”

In fact, the actress revealed she finds some of the worst comments are from women.

“We talk so much about, you know, women support women, women build each other up, we got to be there for each other,” Spelling continued. “And when you see another female doing it to you, and especially a lot of them, they’re moms, and they’ll be shaming your kid.”

“It’s just mind-boggling to me to see that,” she concluded.