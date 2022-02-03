Brooklyn Decker is sharing her struggle with mastitis.

The actress spoke on People‘s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast about how she had a high fever and mastitis on-set following the birth of her child.

“What I didn’t realize until I had mastitis — eight months postpartum with a 104 fever, it was horrible — what I didn’t realize which I should’ve known is that underwire bras can cause mastitis and can affect milk production and all that,” the star revealed.

Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast tissue that can sometimes cause an infection. It most commonly affects women who are breastfeeding.

The actress shares 6-year-old Hank and 4-year-old Stevie with her husband Andy Roddick.

Since the experience, Decker has teamed up with Bodily, which is an organization that provides maternal health education and resources for women.

When her fever hit, she was “in production so [she] was wearing proper undergarments under costumes and they were like this late in the game that causes mastitis.”

“You have underwire sitting on a duct and it can turn badly,” she continued. “It was horribly painful. It was almost as if I was in a fever dream.”

The mother of two wants to educate other new mothers and parents, so they understand everything happening to them.

She remembered one breastfeeding incident which left her in tears.

“I remember when Hank was feeding once, and this was in the first week of being home with him, he pulled off my breast, and it was after a feeding, and he had blood dripping down his lip. I burst into tears because I’m like, ‘What have I done? What did I do to him? He’s gonna get sick,'” Decker shared.

The actress sought out advice from a pediatrician who assured her it was normal as her body adjusted to parenthood.

“It’s one of those things wherein the moment, it is so painful you’re crying through it. And your baby comes off and there’s blood on their face because you’re bleeding onto them,” she recalled. “And you think you’re causing all this harm and it’s a totally normal experience.”