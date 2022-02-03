Dave Foley is the newest star of Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile ads.

Reynolds’ has proven time and time again his lighting speed when it comes to jumping on trends.

The “Kids In The Hall” star tweeted his fellow Canadian actor on Wednesday asking for a spot in a commercial.

“Dear @VancityReynolds if I switch to @Mintmobile can I be in one of your ads. I really enjoy them,” Foley tweeted, with Reynolds quickly replying, “offer accepted.”

Within five hours, Foley became a new spokesperson for Mint Mobile and filmed his first ad (as seen above).

“New @MaximumEffort land speed record,” Reynolds tweeted out, giving props to the production team.

But Foley isn’t the only “Kids In The Hall” star who has tried his luck. Scott Thompson replied to their thread, writing, “I’ve never seen them but I’d like to be in one as well.”

Only time will tell if Mint Mobile will gather all the “Kids In The Hall” stars together.

Past commercials Reynolds has quickly jumped on was getting LeVar Burton to film an Aviation Gin ad while he was a potential “Jeopardy!” host — and recorded at the same pool Foley’s ad was.

He also got the Peleton lady for an Aviation ad and Rick Moranis to help him promote Mint Mobile.