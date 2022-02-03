Sara Ramirez is reflecting on the reaction to their “And Just Like That…” character Che now that the season has wrapped.

Ramirez told the New York Times that they are “proud of the representation” they were able to bring.

In HBO Max’s “Sex And The City” sequel, Che and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) start a relationship after Miranda has been in a heterosexual relationship with Steve for ages.

“We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves,” they added.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum said they don’t relate to the criticism of their character. “I don’t recognize myself in Che,” they added.

Ramirez was asked about what would be Che’s reaction to the backlash, they responded, “Michael Patrick King [the showrunner] and the writers’ room would probably answer that best since they wrote the character of Che Diaz. I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human; something with a sprinkling of self-deprecation, because I think they know they’re a narcissist. And maybe just a little reminder that no one’s perfect.”