The Toronto Black Film Festival is back and is celebrating numerous international films as they mark their 10th anniversary.

As part of TD 2022 Black History Month Series, the festival will play host to 18 world premieres, 28 international premieres, 60 Canadian premieres, 8 Ontario premieres and 25 Toronto premieres.

Keke Palmer and Common’s “Alice” will start off the festival on Feb. 16 and will close on Feb. 21 with Paul Tom’s documentary “Alone”.

The late Sidney Poitier will be celebrated during the event by “highlighting his contributions to the industry through a video compilation.”

Other highlights included a number of panels and conferences, 35 emerging Black filmmakers of Fabienne Colas Foundation’s Being Black in Canada program will premiere their short films and the TBFF Kids Festival is back.

An All Access Pass is available for $99. It will give access to the festival’s entire programming. Individual film tickets range from $9 to $15.

Each ticket holder will have the chance to vote for the Audience Choice Award on the festival’s online streaming platform.

For the full schedule and tickets, visit their website here.