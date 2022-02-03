Click to share this via email

Sofia Vergara just won Throwback Thursday.

The “Modern Family” alum shared very sexy bikini pics simply captioned, “Miami🌴🌴🌞🌞🐬🐬.”

In the four images from the same shoot, Vergara wore a barely there cameo print bikini.

“Obsessed 🔥🔥😍😍,” model Carina Zavline wrote.

Fitness pro Emily Skye added, “Wooooooah! 😍 Are you even real?”

The swimsuit shots are a far way from her new role as Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s new drama about the Colombian drug lord.

Blanco was once one of the most dangerous women in the world and the first female criminal billionaire. Blanco was shot and died on Sept. 3, 2021, at 69-years-old.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan and more also star.