Macaulay Culkin’s midlife crisis is becoming the subject of a new docuseries.

As the “Home Alone” star turned 40 in August 2020, he tweeted out: “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.” That tweet earned 3.1 million likes and 478.6K retweets and thus his new show “Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis” was born.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

According to Deadline, the series will answer questions like “How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed by youth? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth?”

Culkin is partnering with production company Lightbox, who previously worked on “Tina”, “The Curse Of The Chippendales” and the Princess Diana doc “The Princess”.

In a statement, Culkin said, “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

“Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band,” Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox added. “Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project.”