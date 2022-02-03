In all the hype leading up to HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”, “Sex and the City” alum John Corbett got fans excited for all the wrong reasons.

Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s on/off flame, told Page Six that he was “going to do the show” and “might be in quite a few” episodes.

READ MORE: Sara Ramirez Doesn’t ‘Recognize’ Themself In ‘And Just Like That…’ Character Che

Now that the season has wrapped and Corbett was nowhere to be seen, writer Julie Rottenberg wants an apology from Corbett.

“John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” Rottenberg told Deadline. “We didn’t say anything.”

EP Michael Patrick King was just as confused by why Corbett made that up.

“The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan,” King added.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want Kim Cattrall To Reprise Her Role As Samantha On ‘And Just Like That’

With no news of a season two, there could be room for Corbett to return if the cast and crew aren’t too upset with him.

Speaking to whether “And Just Like That…” will return, King said, “We’re having conversations right now between us about the storylines with the actors and with the network. I mean, it’s a very alive franchise—let’s just say that.”

As for any future storylines, writer Elisa Zuritsky put it best: “As Carrie says, the future is yet unwritten and anything is possible.”