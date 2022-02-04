Nicki Minaj can do an incredible impression of Adele.

The rapper chatted to James Corden on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”, with the pair discussing Adele’s epic rendition of Minaj’s hit “Monster” during her “Carpool Karaoke” six years ago.

After Corden played the clip, Minaj gushed: “First of all, it’s Adele, second of all, it’s ‘Monster’. You guys made such an amazing tag team by the way, I never got to tell you that.

“That made my day, my year,” she added. “I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ Gears Up For Its 10-Year Anniversary

Corden then asked Minaj whether she could do an impression of Adele, with her managing to nail the north London accent.

She began, “In order to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?”

Minaj went on to say how her usual British accent would be that of a “posh white lady,” but she had to do something different to mimic the “Hello” hitmaker.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Idea Of Collaborating With City Girls

The musician hilariously said, all while doing the accent, that she had to act like she used to “sell crack” and had been “hustling” in the hood before getting her big break.

Minaj added that Adele’s accent was “so expressive,” with Corden complimenting her on the whole thing, including the use of her hands.

See more in the clip above.