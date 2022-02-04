Jon Stewart is offering a defence of Joe Rogan.

On the latest episode of his podcast “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, the TV host shared his thoughts on Neil Young and other artists pulling their music from Spotify over Rogan sharing misinformation about COVID-19.

“First of all, I love Neil Young and I love Neil Young’s music. But the idea that it was worth $4 billion in value to Spotify? Caught me off guard,” he said, joking about the music streamer’s drop in stock market valuation around the same time as Young’s boycott.

Stewart also joked that while Rogan may spread misinformation, so do music artists like Taylor Swift in her songs referencing Jake Gyllenhaal.

“He doesn’t even have that scarf!” Stewart laughed, adding that going against popular music fans can be much worse than getting political on social media. “I’ve gotten less blowback from Israel-Palestine than I did for, like, a One Direction joke.”

As for what to do with Rogan, the host advised: “Don’t leave. Don’t abandon. Don’t censor. Engage.”

He explained that Rogan is “not in my mind an ideologue in any way,” pointing to an episode of Rogan’s show in which he mistakenly claimed risks of myocarditis in children are higher from COVID vaccines than from catching COVID, and later issued a correction and apologized.

“That’s a person that you can engage with,” Stewart said.

“There’s no question that there is egregious misinformation that’s purposeful and hateful and all those other things, and that being moderated is a credit to the platforms that run them,” he continued. “But this overreaction to Rogan, I think, is a mistake.”

Stewart went on, “He has four-hour conversations. They are expansive, and he may say things you think is misinformation, and he may platform people that you think are wrong, but to single that out as something so egregious… I think there are dishonest, bad actors in the world, and identifying those is so much more important to me.”