Dua Lipa wasn’t expecting a call from Elton John and his husband David Furnish when the musician got in touch to ask her to collaborate on “Cold Heart”.

Lipa chatted to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show” and shared, “It was Elton’s idea and every time I say it, I think it’s the craziest thing in the world because I can’t believe I have a song with him.

“It was funny actually, Elton and I have done a couple of things together. I also performed with him for his AIDS Foundation for the Oscars opening. Afterwards we had dinner in L.A. then literally a couple of days later I started writing for my new album.

“I was hanging out by the pool before going to do some writing and all of a sudden my phone rings and it’s a FaceTime from Elton and his husband David [Furnish]… casual. It’s not that casual. I don’t think it’s casual, I was in my bikini and a cowboy hat. I wouldn’t have it any other way, it was perfect.”

Lipa explained how she immediately wanted to say yes, but John insisted on her listening to the track before agreeing to the collab.

She went on, “I couldn’t believe it because I feel like I manifested this in a way.

“‘Rocket Man’ is my driving song. It’s my shower song. It’s my song that I sing along to myself,” Lipa added, saying the whole thing was “meant to be.”

Colbert then joked, “Elton, I’m available, too. I also know the lyrics to ‘Rocket Man’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lipa spoke about how the pandemic delay gave her time to fine tune plans for her upcoming Future Nostalgia world tour.

Plus, the tables were turned as Lipa questioned Colbert on how his faith and comedy overlapped.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.