Nicki Minaj is a changed woman after welcoming her son in September 2020.

Minaj spoke to James Corden on Thursday’s “Late Late Show” and told the host, “I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe, makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Does A Spot-On Impression Of Adele

Minaj clarified that she didn’t necessarily want those certain people around her, but just wanted to “have peace” and “move on”: “When I look at my son I’m reminded that I’m so blessed.”

Minaj shares her son, whom she has nicknamed “Papa Bear”, with her husband Kenneth Petty.

As Corden, who is a father of three, asked what he’s like right now, Minaj joked that he’s constantly asking what she’s doing.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ Gears Up For Its 10-Year Anniversary

She later gave an update on her bedroom situation: “I had a beautiful, peaceful, fly, elegant master bedroom. Now on the side of my bedroom there are like, I don’t know, it’s like he has his own apartment in my bedroom.”

The rapper admitted to being a hoarder, saying she still has a bassinet and an old, creaky baby swing that her son is too big for now in there.