Josh Gad’s memories of being on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are hazy.

On Thursday night, the actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about guest-starring on the latest season of Larry David’s HBO comedy.

But as Gad explained, things didn’t go quite like he envisioned. He said that he woke up the day of the shoot with an ache in his neck, and took three Advil to help.

When he arrive on set, though, he felt something was amiss. So Gad called his wife and asked her to check which pills he took.

At first, Gad was relieved to hear that they were in fact just Advil, but then his wife corrected herself to say that they were actually Advil PM, which, along with pain relief, also include a sleep aid.

“I took three Advil PM and shot an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’,” he laughed.

Kimmel said that he didn’t notice it affect Gad’s performance on the show, but the actor said, “It did. I was not there that day. But I had the best time.”

While everything went well, he got a surprising wakeup call after doing the episode.

“They sent me a nudity rider about — and it basically issued a notification of how many inches of ass I was permitting them to show on camera,” Gad recalled, “and I’m like, ‘Did I do an episode of ‘Euphoria’ that I forgot about?’”