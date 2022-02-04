Drake and his son Adonis cheers cups during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake treated his four-year-old son Adonis to courtside Toronto Raptors seats Thursday.

The Canadian rapper was joined by the little one and friend Future The Prince as the Raptors took on the Chicago Bulls at the Scotiabank Arena.

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, donned a brown, patterned jacket and beige trousers for the outing, teaming his outfit with a necklace featuring the letter A for his son’s name.

Drake and his son Adonis. Credit: Getty

Adonis, on the other hand, looked adorable in a tan tracksuit and white sneakers.

Fred VanVleet gets the congrats from @Drake and Adonis, who are sitting courtside tonight. pic.twitter.com/lAkUiGnAXG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2022

Drake’s son protected his ears with a pair of red and black ear muffs, as both wore face masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Drake, his son Adonis and Future The Prince. Credit: Getty

As per usual, the singer made himself right at home on the court, going up to praise Bulls player (and former Raptor) DeMar DeRozan after the game.

Drake’s latest outing comes after he supported his hometown NBA team once again on Wednesday as they battled it out against the Miami Heat.

The “I Get Lonely” star was captured courtside by his lonesome, occasionally being visited by Raptors president Masai Ujiri during the first half of the game. He also became a meme after being pictured staring blankly at his phone.