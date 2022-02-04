Click to share this via email

Simu Liu’s new locks might upset his mom.

This week, the “Shang Chi” star shared a photo on Instagram showing off his new bleach-blond hair.

In the photo, Liu poses shirtless, with his highlights on display, and accompanied by the hilarious caption, “Sorry ma pls don’t kill me.”

In the comments, actress Fala Chen, who played Liu’s mom in “Shang Chi”, joked, “I’m disappointed son.”

Whether or not Liu’s actual mom appreciates the blond hair, his fans were in full support of the change, including some celebs.

“Uch why are you so handsome,” Mindy Kaling wrote, joking, “not likable.”

“The 90s really are back,” Olivia Munn added, to which Liu responded, “they neva lefffffffft.”