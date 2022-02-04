“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” star Geoffrey Paschel has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The former reality TV personality was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée in October last year.

A statement from Knox County Tenn. District Attorney Charme Allen read, according to People: “Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence.

“Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls,” the statement continued.

“Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole.

“With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time,” Allen added of Paschel, who has a history of other criminal offences, including two federal drug trafficking charges.

The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office previously said in a statement: “Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times.

“She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbour’s house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim’s forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion.”

The statement added, “At trial, Paschel testified that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged.”

Paschel appeared in season 4 of “Before the 90 Days”, which documented his relationship with then-girlfriend Varya Malina. He previously responded to those questioning why he would want to be on TV given his past: