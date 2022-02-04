Kanye West is not happy to see his daughter on TikTok.

Eight-year-old North West started a joint account on TikTok with mom Kim Kardashian in November 2021 and has been active ever since.

Over the last few months, North has shared everything from dancing videos to cat videos.

On Friday, though, Kanye shared a screenshot from one of North’s videos:

In a post on her Instagram Story, Kardashian responded to her estranged husband’s comment.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian concluded, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West clapped back, responding to Kardashian’s post. “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…” he wrote.

Kanye has previously spoken about his daughter’s TikTok account.

In January, he appeared on the podcast “Hollywood Unlock” and revealed he had got into a dispute with Kardashian’s security team over entering her house while picking their kids up for school.

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children,” he said. “And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”