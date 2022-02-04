Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart discussed family life, their friendship, and more in a new interview with “Good Morning America”.

The longtime pals, who have starred in numerous movies together over the years and are now set to release “DC League of Super-Pets”, spoke about whether their kids see them as famous.

Hart joked, “My kids need to address me properly as the superstar that I am,” as Johnson laughed, “There’s rules in the Hart house.”

The comedian added, “My kids don’t care… they are very much present within the space of ‘Dad is Dad.’

“The sad thing is seeing how they react to other people that are nowhere near as big as me in the business.

“My kids cry over YouTubers, TikTokers… they break down, full tears like ‘OMG, Dad. Guess who I met?’

“There’s no respect at all and I love it.”

Johnson also spoke more about the pair’s friendship, revealing how Hart flew to London to film “Hobbs & Shaw” and didn’t sleep before going to set.

Hart then joked that he was paid in chicken nuggets for the 2019 “Fast & Furious” flick.