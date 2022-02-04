Sarah Hyland is a guest on Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and in a special sneak peek the former “Modern Family” star discusses fiancé Wells Adams.

Chatting with guest-host Mario Lopez, Hyland reveals that she first saw her future fiancé when he was one of the many men attempting to woo JoJo Fletcher on the 12th season of “The Bachelorette”.

“I think I have been a part of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise longer than Wells, because I have been watching since the very first season with my mom,” Hyland tells Lopez. “So I essentially shopped for my future husband on television.”

Hyland also reveal that her mother has taken credit for discovering Adams via “The Bachelorette”.

“I don’t know how we got on this subject, but she told me, ‘Not to make your engagement or your marriage about me, but I manifested this for you. I was watching Wells on JoJo’s season [of ‘The Bachelorette’], and I said to your father, “If Sarah brings that man home, I would be happy.” So you’re welcome,'” Hyland recalled, adding, “Thanks, mom!”

Later in the show, Hyland and Lopez demonstrate their dance skills by competing in a game of “Last Dance”.