Rebel Wilson is getting some protection against a possible stalker.

According to TMZ, the “Pitch Perfect” star was granted a restraining order against a man whom she claims has been harassing her and alleging that they have a son together.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Shares Pre-MeToo Experiences Of Sexual Harassment

The unidentified man allegedly found her Los Angeles home and left a handwritten note claiming that they met at a club in 2001 and kissed.

“We both know what happened thereafter,” the notes says, referring to a 20-year-old son.

Wilson has denied that the encounter ever happened and alleged that the man has shown up at her house multiple times with more notes and gifts, including a stuffed penguin holding a card reading “Love.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Says She Turned ‘Disadvantage’ Of Her Weight ‘Into My Advantage’

The actress said in the court documents that the man is “delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had and wants to continue to have.”

She said that she is afraid for her safety and that the court needed to intervene in order to stop the harassment.

The man has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 yards away from Wilson and to not attempt to contact her.