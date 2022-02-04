Uma Thurman paid a virtual visit to “The Graham Norton Show”, where she promoted her new series “Suspicion”.

“We shot it in the middle of the pandemic in London, because you Brits are the bravest and went back to filming again first. It was very exciting, and it was really good,” she said of the upcoming thriller.

During the conversation, Thurman discussed her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” movies — and her character’s iconic yellow tracksuit.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Claims He Was Talking To Uma Thurman About ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

“I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit,” Thurman admitted.

Did you know the inspiration behind this iconic moment?🕺 Pulp Fiction's Uma Thurman will be joining us this week! pic.twitter.com/8DP2KMYrGn — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) February 2, 2022

“I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skintight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety,” she explained.

“So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work to recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly!” she added.

READ MORE: Uma Thurman Posts ‘Kill Bill’ Crash Video, Says She Blames Harvey Weinstein, Producers

The full conversation can be seen on “The Graham Norton Show”, airing Saturday, Feb. 12.