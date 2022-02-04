Courteney Cox gushes to Graham Norton on his show about playing piano with Sir Elton John.

Ed Sheeran previously shared a clip of him, Brandi Carlile, and Cox playing “Tiny Dancer” at a piano with John.

Talking about learning the piano piece especially for John, Cox shares, “I learned to play in lockdown but then Ed Sheeran invited Elton John to dinner at my house and suggested we all perform together.

“So, I called my piano teacher and 20 minutes later he was walking out as Elton was walking in. It was the scariest, most nerve-racking thing I’ve ever done, and it was the thrill of my life!”

Cox also discusses her new comedy horror series “Shining Vale”, explaining, “It’s not gory, but it is scary. I adore Sharon (Horgan), whose idea the series is.

“I knew her through her work and by Zoom but when I went to her house for dinner we were up until four in the morning just laughing. She is very funny, and I really think she is the best.”

And that’s not the only horror she’s been involved with recently, as she returned for the latest “Scream” movie.

Cox says of reprising her role as Gale Weathers, “I can’t believe I am in it again and I couldn’t believe they were doing another one, but it’s great; funny, gory, and really scary. It’s just heightened. Everything in the world changed and it had to keep up – it’s relevant.”

This episode will air on Saturday, February 12, at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on BBC First in Canada.