Thandiwe Newton is apologizing for the benefits she says she’s gotten as a light-skinned Black actress.

In an interview about her new film “God’s Country”, the actress opened up about why she originally hesitated to take the role because she didn’t feel she was dark-skinned enough.

“My internalized prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she explained.

“It doesn’t matter that’s it’s from African-American women more than anyone else,” Newton continued. “I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received prejudice feels this character.”

In the film, Newton plays a woman caught in a tense, violent feud with two hunters who trespass on her property.

She then went on to say, “I’ve wanted so desperately to apologize, everyday, to darker skinned actresses. To say, I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.”

Beginning to tear up, Newton said, “It’s been very painful to have women who look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth.”