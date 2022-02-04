Click to share this via email

Matt Damon has been hit by a wave of backlash after the release of his new TV commercial shilling cryptocurrency, and the controversy did not escape the eyes of “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

A snippet from the “South Park” season premiere hilariously skewers Damon’s ad spot for Crypto.com, in which he solemnly intones that “fortune favours the brave.”

“What does Matt Damon say in that Bitcoin commercial? Fortune favours the brave!” Cartman tells the rest of the “South Park” gang.

“My dad says he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money,” a kid responds.

“Yes, everyone did!” Cartman declares. “But they were brave in doing so!”

Check out the Matt Damon spot for Crypto.com that’s causing all the backlash.