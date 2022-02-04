Star Jones was one of the original panelists when “The View” launched back in 1997, and she returned to the show for the Friday, Feb. 4 edition.

The lawyer and TV personality spent nine seasons behind the desk before exiting “The View” under a cloud of controversy and a reported rift between co-host/series creator Barbara Walters. In the ensuing years, however, Jones has returned as guest host on numerous occasions, and filled the chair left temporarily vacant by the recent suspension of Whoopi Goldberg.

During her appearance, Jones wore a bright red dress, in honour of the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day.

It is extremely personal…but it is also a matter of public service. It is my mission in life to reduce #heartdisease in women. My work with @American_Heart & @GoRedForWomen promoting #HeartHealth for the past 12 years gives me purpose. ❤️#GoRedforWomen #GoRedDay #GetYourRedOn https://t.co/UVk94c3ilB — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) February 4, 2022

According to a press release promoting Friday’s show, Jones discusses her new role as judge on “Divorce Court,” along with director Ava DuVernay’s comments in InStyle about her decision to not get married or have children, and a new study indicating a “love hormone” may be the cause of sex addiction.

Goldberg was suspended on Tuesday following some controversial comments she made about the holocaust on Monday’s show; she’s expected to return in two weeks.