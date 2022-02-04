Click to share this via email

Things got a little TMI for Seth Rogen on Twitter this week.

On Thursday, the actor reacted hilariously to a tweet from his mom Sandy Rogen about her sex life.

“You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, ‘I gave blood today,’ well there should be one that says ‘I had great sex today.’ Ha ha ha …,” she wrote.

In response, Rogen tweeted, “Burn this app to the ground.”

Burn this app to the ground. https://t.co/N6B43HQAHY — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 4, 2022

When another Twitter user responded that people who donate blood don’t get stickers, Sandy corrected him to say, “They do in Canada.”

They do in Canada — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) February 4, 2022

The actor hasn’t been shy when it comes to tweeting about sex in the past, in one case prompting a fan to tell the actor not to check her Twitter feed.

Dear Seth, Today is not the day to check in on Moms Twitter. — Curmudgeon (@sleeptweeter8) September 30, 2019

In 2017, Sandy tweeted out, “Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!” which prompted her son to respond, “Jes*s f**king Chr*st mom.”

His sister Danya also replied, “Seriously. I actually gagged.”