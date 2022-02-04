Andy Cohen has earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The host and producer received his spot on Friday with the 2711th star to be dedicated.

“Andy Cohen is one of the most entertaining guys in show business and always keeps all his guests on their toes.” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame “There’s never a dull moment with Andy and we’re looking forward to seeing that in action at his star ceremony.”

Benjamin Cohen and his father Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As host of “Watch What Happens Live” and one of the masterminds behind “The Real Housewives” franchise, Cohen’s dear friend John Mayer helped honour Cohen. “Real Housewives” alums Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna were also on hand to represent all the housewives.

On top of all his work with Bravo, Cohen has two SiriusXM channels, both “Radio Andy” and “Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge”.

Cohen recently added New York Times best-selling author to his ever growing resume with Glitter Every Day and has his own imprint Andy Cohen Books which as published books such as The Meaning of Mariah Carey and The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care.

However, his most important role is that of his to Benjamin, 3, who celebrated his birthday in the audience while his dad earned his star.

“There is so much here to read,” Rinna joked as she tried to read off all that Cohen has accomplished while giving her speech.

Beauvais named of the other accomplishments Cohen has had like being slapped by “Oprah, Cher and Susan Lucci.”

He was kissed by “Donny Wahlberg, John Mayer and moi,” Rinna added.

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais. Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

It was then Mayer’s turn to speak with a touching and humorous speech.

“He eases the burden of life,” Mayer said. “He brings a ray of sunshine into life.”

Andy Cohen and John Mayer attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Makes us feel like we have a friend up there in Hollywood life,” Mayer said, adding to Cohen, “good line, huh?”

Throwing out every “Housewives” reference he could, Mayer said he watched “every episode to prepare.”

“He is softening hearts while opening minds all while giving the world these things to enjoy,” Mayer said of Cohen’s work for representation.

Andy Cohen and John Mayer during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony. Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

One thing that was in common with all the speeches was bringing up Cohen’s NYE hosting with Anderson Cooper where he called out Mayer de Blasio. Cohen was even gifted a bottle of the same alcohol he was drinking on the night.

Cohen said getting the star gave him “goosebumps” and it was an honour to be located between RuPaul and The Go-Go’s.

“Ben I got a star,” Cohen yelled while getting his photo taken.

“Don’t touch it,” Ben sweetly responded.

Not touching it didn’t last long as Ben ran over and danced on the star.

Watch Cohen’s full Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET.