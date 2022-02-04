Julia Fox is clearing up some rumours.

On Friday’s episode of her podcast “Forbidden Fruits”, Fox addressed a recent report in Page Six that she and Drake had a “secret romance” before she and Kanye West began dating.



“He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it,” Fox said of Drake. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

The “Uncut Gems” actress also said that even if she and Drake had dated, she doesn’t think West would mind at all.

“I feel like they’ve squashed their issues,” she said of their old feud, “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

She added of her friendship with Drake, “That was fully 2020, like, two years ago.”

Fox and West met on New Year’s Eve and began dating soon after.