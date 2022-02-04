The story of Kanye West’s rise to global superstardom is the event of the season.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for the three-part documentary “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, which has its one-day-only theatrical premiere on Feb. 10.

“A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” the official description reads.

Photo: Netflix

The trailer features behind-the-scenes footage from West’s earliest days in the business, along with Coodie’s reflections on their friendship slowly growing more distant as the rapper achieved fame.

“If I do what I’m supposed to do, people are gonna look back like, ‘Man, remember dude used to just make beats for people?” West says in the trailer.

Photo: Netflix

Following its theatrical premiere, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” will debut as a three-week event on Netflix Feb. 16.