Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are starting a family, with the couple reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to People, the “90210” alum and the “Dancing With the Stars” pro were recently photographed in Hawaii, with Green placing his hand on Burgess’ baby bump. TMZ later confirmed the news.

Green and Burgess were first linked romantically in December 2020, and reportedly began dating five months after he announced his split from Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage (Fox is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly).

This will be the first child for Burgess and the fifth for Green, who shares three children with Fox, and also has a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship.

In an interview with People last year, the two revealed how they came to fall in love.

“We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together,” said Burgess of how the pandemic led them to quarantine together. “I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome.”

Meeting Burgess “was something I’d never experienced before in my life,” said Green.

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before,” he added. “I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”