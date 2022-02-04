Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Comedian Jimmy Carr is under fire for his Holocaust standup routine.

Carr’s Netflix special “His Dark Material” has been deemed “truly disturbing” for joking about the murders and trauma of World War Two.

“We are absolutely appalled at Jimmy Carr’s comment about persecution suffered by Roma and Sinti people under Nazi oppression, and horrified that gales of laughter followed his remarks,” the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman told BBC.

Adding, “Hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people suffered prejudice, slave labour, sterilisation and mass murder simply because of their identity – these are not experiences for mockery.”

READ MORE: Yad Vashem Invites Goldberg After Holocaust Remark

Others have called for Netflix to remove Carr’s special. Netflix has yet to publically comment.

The Traveller Movement called Carr’s comments “truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour”.

“Joking about the genocide of an ethnic minority is not funny,” they added.

Hi @netflix we ask you to remove 'Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material' from your platform. Joking about the genocide of an ethnic minority is not funny. #StopTravellerHate @StopFundingHate @Rene_Cassin @HMD_UK https://t.co/WurC6jCINc — The Traveller Movement (@GypsyTravellerM) February 4, 2022

The calls to remove the special come days after “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks for her “wrong and hurtful” Holocaust remarks.

On Monday’s show, Goldberg said the Holocaust is “not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ Due To ‘Wrong & Hurtful’ Holocaust Remarks

She later apologized on Twitter and in an on-air interview saying she “misspoke.”

“[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race,” she said. “Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”