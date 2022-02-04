Tori Spelling has been candid about her decision to have her breast implants replaced, and in a new interview she credits her 13-year-daughter Stella for spurring her to undergo the procedure.

Speaking with E! News, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum explained that when she first got implants, she didn’t realize they had a shelf life.

“I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn’t know that you would have to do it again,” Spelling, 48, explained.

“It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone,'” she continued.

“So when [Stella] said, ‘Are you getting it done?’ I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done? Because my main goal, my kids are my everything,” she added. “So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy — that is taking the forefront. Because it’s okay to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway.”

Ultimately, she shared, her goal is to remain healthy for the long haul.

“I want to be around for a long time, to be there for my kids and my grandkids,” said the mother of five. “My great-grandkids. So I’m super excited about the surgery.”