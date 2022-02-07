Kate Middleton is here to lull you to sleep.

To help mark Children’s Mental Health Week, the Duchess of Cambridge is joining the BBC programme “CBeebies Bedtime Story” to read a story.

Children’s Mental Health Week runs from Feb. 7 to 13.

The mom of three picked The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson to fit in with the theme “Growing Together.”

The story is about baby barn owl Plop who finds help in others as he concurs his fears and grows confident.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

The Duchess has long been a supporter of early childhood experiences, including launching the first Children’s Mental Health Week in 2015 and forming The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021.

Numerous celebs have read stories on “CBeebies Bedtime Story” including Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, Rosamund Pike and Isla Fisher.

Kate’s storytime will take place on Feb. 13 at 6:50 p.m. BST.