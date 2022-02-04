Elisabeth Moss is hot on the trail of a serial killer in the new trailer for “Shining Girls”.

AppleTV+ released the teaser video on Feb. 4.

The eight-episode series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who is recovering from the trauma of an assault. As she begins to piece together clues from other murder cases pointing to a serial killer, the writer finds herself teaming up with troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (“Narcos”‘ Wagner Moura) in a mystery that bends time and reality.

The cast includes Phillipa Soo (“Dopesick”, Broadway’s Hamilton), Amy Brenneman (“The Leftovers”) and Jamie Bell (“TURN: Washington’s Spies”). Moss also serves as executive producer and directed the premiere episode, reports TVLine.

The series is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by South African author Lauren Beukes and adapted for TV by showrunner Silka Luisa.

“Shining Girls” airs on April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday.