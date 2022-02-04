Click to share this via email

David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film “The Fabelmans”.

While details of Lynch’s role are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports that Lynch will be joining an all-star cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

“The Fabelmans” is said to be loosely based on Spielberg’s own childhood, with the director co-writing the screenplay with “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner.

Dano will play a character based on Spielberg’s father, with Williams playing “a version of his mother,” and Rogen standing in for his uncle.

While Lynch is predominantly known as a director, helming movies such as “The Elephant Man” and “Blue Velvet”, he’s made numerous forays into acting in recent years. Among his acting credits are his Showtime revival of “Twin Peaks”, Louis C.K.’s “Louie”, and the 2017 film “Lucky”.

“The Fabelmans” is scheduled for release on Nov. 23.