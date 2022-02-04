Nicole Kidman is among the stars getting ready to “Roar” in the upcoming anthology series from Apple TV+.

The streamer has unveiled some first-look photos from the upcoming series, with “Roar” described as an “eight-episode, female-driven anthology series based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive.”

In addition to Kidman (who is also the series’ executive producer), other stars appearing including Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward and more.

AppleTV+

AppleTV+

AppleTV+

AppleTV+ — Apple TV+

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Gushes That Meeting Keith Urban Is ‘The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me’

“‘Roar’ is a genre-bending anthology series that weaves together eight darkly comedic feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to subjects like gender roles, autonomy and identity,” reads the series synopsis.

“Roar” will premiere on April 15.