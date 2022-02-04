Susan Sarandon is apologizing for sharing a meme about police that was from NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s funeral.

The pictures shared compared cops to fascists. Originally captioned by podcast Danny Haiphong, he wrote, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

The “Avatar” star added, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora were shot when responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. Thousands of officers came to pay their respects at both Rivera and Mora’s memorials last Friday and Wednesday, respectively.

Sarandon later took to Twitter to apologize for her post saying she shared the image without “connecting it to a police funeral.”

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral,” she shared on Friday. “I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time.”

“I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”