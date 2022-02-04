“Peacemaker” star Chukwudi Iwuji sat down with Entertainment Weekly for an extensive interview about the big reveal involving his character in the John Cena-starring HBO Max series.

As viewers discovered, Iwuji’s character, Clemson Murn, has actually been under the control of one of the alien “butterflies.”

As he explained, he knew the big twist involving his character since the beginning.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “It was one of those things where, very rare for television, we got [the scripts for] all eight episodes straight away. One of my first discussions with [director] James [Gunn] and [‘Peacemaker’ executive producer] Pete Safran was, this is what Murn is, Murn is a butterfly. But I don’t believe in playing the arc, it diminishes the drama, so I played things just moment by moment. If there were any clues that Murn was a butterfly, it would be in the writing and not my performance, that was the goal I set myself.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Teases ‘Great Cameo’ In ‘Peacemaker’

However, viewers who were paying attention might have noticed some clues about Murn’s true identity. “Now, in the writing, he gets blown up in episode 3 and he still survives,” Iwuji pointed out. “You’ve got to question that, you know. But that’s in the writing. I just didn’t want to give any clues away.”

He also shared a brief tease about the upcoming episodes that will conclude the season. “The last two episodes are extremely explosive and hilarious, but you will not be disappointed with the humanity he somehow manages to instill in the middle of all that,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Iwuji is currently shooting the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, reuniting him with “Peacemaker” director Gunn.

READ MORE: James Gunn And John Cena Dish On That Fantastic Opening Dance In ‘Peacemaker’

“I’m trying to wrap my head around it still,” he admitted. “I saw the first ‘Guardians’ in Times Square in 2014 with a friend of mine. I was watching it as an audience member, never once entertaining the idea of being part of the universe. Exactly the same thing with ‘Guardians 2’. To be finding myself in ‘3’ is quite extraordinary. From [being] an audience member to being involved in this project that I found so moving and hilarious and brilliant eight years ago is just mind-boggling.”