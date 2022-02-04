Click to share this via email

Zendaya is the latest celeb to tease their Super Bowl ad.

The “Euphoria” star starred in a preview of Squarespace’s commercial where she dances on the beach in a modern take on a mermaid with a blue dress adorned with seashells. She even shows off red hair.

The preview is only 10 seconds long but enough to get the imagination going.

“2.13.22 🏈 #Squarespace presents: Everything to S̶h̶e̶l̶l̶ Sell Anything. Starring #Zendaya … stay tuned for more. 👀,” Squarespace teased on Instagram.

Zendaya’s Squarespace commercial is her first Super Bowl ad, but surely not the last.

The full commercial will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Other highly anticipated ads coming include Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW, Eugene Levy for Nissan and Lindsay Lohan‘s Planet Fitness ad.