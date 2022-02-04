The first clip from Channing Tatum’s “Dog” is here.

Tatum stars and co-directs with Reid Carolin the “buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime.”

“Dog” makes Tatum’s directorial debut.

The film follows Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and dog Lulu as they take a road trip down the Pacific Coast “in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.”

READ MORE: Channing Tatum Talks Almost Quitting Hollywood And Wearing A Fabio Wig In ‘The Lost City’

A synopsis adds, “Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.”

“Dog”. Photo Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved — Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

“Dog”. Photo Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

“What is your deal?” Briggs asks a nervous and excited Lulu in the clip. “Maybe we can have some fun.”

“Dog” opens in theatres on Feb. 18.