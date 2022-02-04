Click to share this via email

It is take your parents to work day.

Oliver Hudson shared a clip carpooling with parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on Friday.

“No words…”, he captioned the short video of them all riding along, listening to music.

The video comes after Hudson, 45, shared he moved back in with Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, while his house is being renovated.

Hudson, wife Erinn and their kids Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 11, and Rio Laura, 8, have all moved in.

“We’re remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s just go back home.’ So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he’s sleeping,” Hudson said while on a video call with E!’s “Daily Pop“.

“Yeah, it’s great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It’s actually— there’s a chance we won’t leave, I’ll tell you that,” he added laughing.