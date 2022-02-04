Click to share this via email

The story of Earvin “Magic” Johnson is coming to Apple TV+.

A four-part documentary will offer “a rare glimpse into the incredible real life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today.”

“Excited to announce that my new 4-part documentary #TheyCallMeMagic, is coming to @AppleTVPlus on April 22,” Johnson tweeted.

“They Call Me Magic” will focus on everything from his NBA career, changing the conversation around HIV and becoming “a successful entrepreneur and community activist.”

On top of an all-star line up of interviews, intimate interviews with Magic and his family will also take place.

“They Call Me Magic” is set to premiere April 22 on Apple TV+.