Joe Rogan has issued an apology for racist language he’s used in episodes of his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan’s apology comes after singer India.Arie took to Instagram to announce she was pulling all her music from Spotify; unlike Neil Young and other artists who have removed their music from the streaming service, however, Arie’s main gripe wasn’t the COVID-19 vaccine disinformation on Rogan’s podcast, but his use of racist language.

To prove her point, she shared a compilation on her Instagram Highlights, taken from past episodes of Rogan’s podcast, in which he’s seen using the N-word 22 times.

She then called out Spotify for paying musicians “a fraction of a penny” for their music while paying Rogan $100 million for his podcast.

#DeleteSpotify Clarity: Artist give their LIVES making music that streams for a 28th of a penny. Yes 28th of a penny. And Joe Rogan is paid millions? THIS IS AN ABUSE. thank you @neilyoung for your activist spirit. — India.Arie (@indiaarie) January 29, 2022

“You take this money that you generate and you use it to invest in this guy?” she said of Spotify.

“In no uncertain terms where I stand on this is he shouldn’t even be uttering the word,” she added. “Don’t even say it — under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there.”

According to NME, Spotify has quietly removed 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” following Arie posting the compiliation.

Rogan responded in a video he posted on Instagram, apologizing for having used the racial slur.

“There’s been a lot of s**t from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently. This is my take on the worst of it,” wrote Rogan in the caption for the six-minute video.

Describing his use of the N-word as “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve had to talk about publicly,” Rogan insisted that the controversial compilation video is comprised of clips that were “taken out of context of 12 years of conversations on my podcast.”

Added Rogan: “I know to most people, there’s no context in which a white person is ever allowed to say that word and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.”

According to Rogan, he used the word in quoting routines by comedians Lenny Bruce and Paul Mooney, and referenced the word’s use in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” claiming that “there’s not another word like it in the English language where only one group of people are allowed to use it. If a white person says that word, it’s racist and toxic but a black person can use it and it can be a punchline, a term of endearment, lyrics to a rap song, it can be a positive affirmation but it’s not my word to use.”

Rogan continued by adding, “I’m well aware of that now. I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist. Whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist’, you f**ked up and I clearly have f**ked up.”

He concluded by stating, “I would never want to offend someone for entertainment for something as stupid as racism. If anything, perhaps this can be a teachable moment for anyone who doesn’t realize how offensive that word can be coming out of a white person’s mouth. My sincerest apologies, it makes me sick just watching that video.”

India.Arie is the latest artist to pull her music from Spotify in the wake of Neil Young’s decision to remove his in protest of vaccine misinformation on Rogan’s podcast.

Young was followed by Joni Mitchell and his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young band-mates David Crosby, Steven Stills and Graham Nash. Others who have followed Young’s lead include Nils Lofgren of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, who has removed her popular podcast.