Sam Williams, son of country singer Hank Williams Jr., wants out.

The younger Williams, also a country artist, shared a disturbing video on YouTube in which he claims to be in a conservatorship, which he wants ended.

In the video (which has since been deleted, but preserved by TMZ), Williams shares his message by holding up a series of handwritten notes for the camera.

READ MORE: Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Theme Song Removed For 2020-2021 NFL Season

“I am under a conservatorship,” his first notes read.

“My father, my half-sister and a lawyer placed me in it abruptly — in August 2020,” the notes continued, “55 days after my sister’s tragic death.”

He then held up his final note: “I want out.”

According to TMZ, the clip’s caption read, “I’ve been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

TMZ has reached out to the attorneys and reps of Hank Williams Jr. but has yet to receive a response; however, the outlet confirmed via court records that the singer filed a petition for an emergency conservatorship for his son in August 2020, but have been unable to confirm its current status.