Could another familiar face from the world of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” be returning for the new revival?

That’s the buzz coming from TVLine, which reports that OG cast member Marg Helgenberger is in discussions to reprise the role of Catherine Willows in “CSI: Vegas”.

While those talks are still said to be in the early stages, it would make sense for the show to bring in another member of the original “CSI” cast, given the recent news that Jorja Fox wouldn’t be returning for a second season (William Petersen, who reprised the Gil Grissom in “CSI: Vegas”, had only committed to appear in the first 10 episodes, but will remain as an executive producer).

READ MORE: ‘CSI: Vegas’: Jorja Fox Believes It Would Be ‘Almost Impossible’ For Sara To Return Without Grissom

In an interview with Collider, Fox explained her decision to leave the show was based entirely on Petersen’s exit, given the “love affair that played out over 15 years” between the characters.

“So it would have been almost impossible for me to imagine returning without Gil Grissom,” she explained. “For Sara to come back without Gil Grissom, in a sense, would have meant that, once again something had happened to that relationship. That it had ended or fallen apart. And that would have been really tough. I think I’m really attached, Jorja’s really attached to the idea of Sara and Grissom, if they were going to return, to return together.”

“CSI: Vegas” will be returning in the 2022-2023 season.