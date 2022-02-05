Had things gone a different way, Julia Roberts would have been pining over Russell Crowe and not Dermot Mulroney in her beloved rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding”.

That’s one of the revelations in Scott Meslow’s new book From Hollywood With Love, in which the film’s director, P.J. Hogan, described a disastrous table read with Roberts and Crowe that guaranteed he wouldn’t get the part.

“I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan said in an excerpt from the book, as reported by Vulture. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced.”

According to Hogan, Roberts had casting approval. “No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn’t approve,” Hogan said. “[But] Russell was, I thought, probably the most amazing actor I had ever encountered. I kind of knew Russell was going to be a really big star.”

Crowe, who had yet to break into Hollywood, didn’t exactly nail his audition. “Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once. He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn’t look at her,” recalled Hogan.

“At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I thought that went pretty well.’ And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’” he added.

Meanwhile, Hogan also revealed another what-if casting possibility. “If memory serves, Julia wanted Benicio del Toro [to play her best friend George],” said Hogan of the role that ultimately went to Rupert Everett.

“A brilliant actor,” said Hogan of del Toro, “but… not known for his comedy.”